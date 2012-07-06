TAIPEI, July 6 Taiwan stocks eased after opening flat on Friday, with HTC Corp falling 2.5 percent ahead of second-quarter earnings to be announced later in the day. By 0104 GMT, the main TAIEX index has fallen 0.22 percent to 7,370.69. The index ended down 0.47 percent in the previous session. HTC's rival Samsung Electronics Co estimated record Q2 earnings earlier in the day. Electronics shares were off 0.29 percent. Apple Inc supplier Largan Precision slipped 1.83 percent, after reports that it posted the lowest monthly revenue in two years in June. Banking shares lost 0.25 percent. The Taiwan dollar was down by T$0.009 to trade at T$29.899. Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total buying down to T$213 million this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)