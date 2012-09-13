TAIPEI, Sept 13 Taiwan stocks ended up 0.1 percent on Friday, with Apple Inc suppliers mixed after the launch of the much-anticipated iPhone 5, while flat panel maker AU Optronics tumbled on a legal case. The main TAIEX index ended up 8.35 points at 7,578.80, extending gains from an over four-month closing high in the prior session. Among Apple suppliers, Pegatron gained 2.6 percent, while Hon Hai Precision erased earlier gains to end flat and Wintek dipped 1 percent. Largan fell 0.9 percent. AU Optronics, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, shed 4.4 percent. The U.S. government has asked a court to impose a $1 billion fine on AU over a case of price fixing for liquid crystal display panels. AU had been found guilty in March. The Taiwan dollar rose by T$0.080 to stand at T$29.589. Foreign investors were net buyers in the prior session, bringing their total buying to T$0.9 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung)