TAIPEI, May 30 Taiwan stocks eased 0.25 percent on Thursday, joining regional peers, with banks the biggest drag on the index, dropping 0.9 percent. The main TAIEX index fell 20.93 points to 8,316.97, after ending up 0.91 percent in the previous session. Electronics shares retreated 0.44 percent, with LCD panel makers Innolux Corp and AU Optronics both shedding over 1 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.161 to stand at T$29.959 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)