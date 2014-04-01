TAIPEI, April 1 Taiwan stocks rose to their
highest since June 2011 on Tuesday, led by electronics stocks on
mildly positive manufacturing data from China and gains in U.S.
stocks overnight.
The main TAIEX index was up 3 points at 8,852.7 as
of 0219 GMT.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index rose in March,
helping ease some fears of a sharper manufacturing contraction
in the world's second-largest economy.
Shares across Asia were also supported after Federal Reserve
chair Janet Yellen reinforced the need for "extraordinary"
commitment to support the U.S. economy, seemingly tempering
expectations of a sooner-than-expected start to the rate-hike
cycle.
Taiwan electronics and semiconductors both
saw gains, up 0.2 and 0.69 percent respectively. Largan
Precision led the rally with a 2.78 percent gain,
while bellwether Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
was up 0.5 percent.
Banks and insurance holdings fell 0.07 percent.
The Taiwan dollar was down T$0.091 at T$30.419 to
the U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)