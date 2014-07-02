TAIPEI, July 2 Taiwan stocks rose 0.5 percent to their highest close in nearly seven years on Wednesday as investor sentiment got a lift after Wall Street tasted all-time highs. The main TAIEX index finished at 9.484.96 points, its highest since November 2007, with tech shares 1 percent higher. Among the biggest winners was TSMC, which is the world's top contract chip maker and produces chips for Apple Inc . It gained 3.5 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.244 percent to stand at T$29.862 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)