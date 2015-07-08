TAIPEI, July 8 Taiwan stocks tumbled on
Wednesday after a dismal exports data and declines in other
Asian bourses soured sentiment.
As of 0139 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.9
percent, to 9,071.80 points, after closing flat in the previous
session. Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong both
plummeted, falling 6.11 and 4.42 percent, respectively.
On Tuesday, data showed Taiwan's exports fell 13.9 percent
in June, much worse than expectations, threatening to erode the
outlook for island's economy and the all-important tech sector.
The electronics subindex was down 2.1 percent, with
semiconductors slipping 1.6 percent. The financials
subindex lost 1.4 percent.
Flat panels also skidded 3.4 percent, while oil, gas
and electric companies slumped 3.67 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.146 to T$31.016 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)