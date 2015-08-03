TAIPEI Aug 3 Taiwan stocks sank on Monday as semiconductor firms were knocked by a worsening outlook for the trade-reliant economy.

Bellwether TSMC was off 2.9 percent, while Mediatek dropped limit down 10 percent.

As of 0137 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.9 percent, to 8,497.42 points, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 2.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.4 percent. The semiconductor subindex tumbled 3.2 percent.

On Friday, Taiwan reported its lowest quarterly economic growth in three years as a collapse in exports took a toll on tech manufacturers.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.073 to T$31.609 per U.S. dollar.

