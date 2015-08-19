TAIPEI Aug 19 Taiwan stocks extended losses to fall 2 percent by midday on Wednesday, after hitting lows not seen in nearly two years amid sluggish overseas markets and worries over China.

By 0416 GMT, the main TAIEX index dropped to 8,004 points. It ended down 0.4 percent in the previous session at levels not seen since November 2013.

