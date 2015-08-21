BRIEF-RCS Mediagroup Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 5.7 mln
May 9 RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGROUP SPA:
TAIPEI Aug 21 Taiwan stocks fell 2.19 percent in midmorning trade Friday, after opening lower following a steep decline on Wall Street and in other regional markets.
Concerns about a slowdown in Chinese growth have hammered equities worldwide, particularly tech shares, which are a key part of Taiwan's export-led economy.
Taiwan's export orders contracted by a wider-than-expected margin in July, data released on Thursday showed. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
May 9 RIZZOLI CORRIERE DELLA SERA MEDIAGROUP SPA:
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday: