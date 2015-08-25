TAIPEI Aug 25 Taiwan stocks rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday on signs of further government support after crashing in the previous session on deepening worries about slowing growth in China.

By 0219 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 2.4 percent, to 7,588.17 points, after falling more than 7 percent at one point on Monday.

The TAIEX was supported by the central bank's lowering of the interbank rate for the sixth session in recent weeks. It was also boosted by official comments that authorities are "aggressively evaluating" the possibility of a large government fund buying local equities.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.216 to T$32.744 per U.S. dollar, though it previously briefly hit a six-year low as foreign investors continued to sell local shares. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Kim Coghill)