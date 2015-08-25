New Mountain Capital's Avantor to buy lab supplies company VWR
May 5 Avantor, a laboratory supplies company owned by private equity firm New Mountain Capital, said it would buy VWR Corp in a deal with an enterprise value of about $6.4 billion.
TAIPEI Aug 24 Taiwan stocks climbed 3 percent on Tuesday on hopes the government will soon step in to shore up market confidence after the market plunged to a near three-year low in the previous session.
By 0226 GMT, the main index was up 3 percent at 7,637.30 points, with techs and banks both scoring a 3 percent gain or more.
On Monday, vice finance minister Wu Tang-chieh, who is in charge of the National Security Fund, said the government is "aggressively evaluating" the possibility of buying local equities, after concerns about China's slowing economy sparked a savage global market selloff.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Christina Martin May 5 Philippine shares rose 1 percent on Friday to post their highest close since August 2016, supported by positive inflation data and foreign investor buying, while other Southeast Asian markets finished flat to lower, hurt by a decline in commodity prices. The Philippine stock index rose as much as 2 percent before closing 1.1 percent higher, adding 2.4 percent for the week in its second straight such gain. The annual rate of consumer price inf