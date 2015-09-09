TAIPEI, Sept 9 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday
on broad-based gains, led by bargain hunting as investors
chased tech shares higher.
As of 0110 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 2.2
percent, to 8,176.63 points, after closing up 0.2 percent in the
previous session.
The electronics subindex rose 2.5 percent, while the
financials subindex gained 1.9 percent.
Big-caps were up with shares in chipmaker TSMC up
3.3 percent, while those of its smaller rival UMC were
up 1.8 percent. Shares in Hon Hai Precision, which
goes by the trade name Foxconn and is the main assembler for
Apple Inc's iPhones, were also up 1.8 percent.
The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.375 to T$32.628 per
U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)