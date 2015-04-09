HONG KONG, April 9 Taiwan has picked 10
financial institutions as market makers for its offshore yuan
bond market, and aims to launch a yield curve for corporate
bonds in May, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
Compared to Hong Kong, where a dim sum bond yield curve was
created with the help of government bonds sold by China's
Finance Ministry, Taiwan is only able to create one for
corporate bonds due to political reasons, an official in charge
of bonds at Taiwan's GreTai Securities Market said.
"The purpose to launch such a yield curve is to help assess
and manage risks when buying or selling yuan bonds," the
official said.
The financial institutions selected are MasterLink
Securities, Taipei Fubon Bank, Yuanta Securities,
SinoPac Securities, Capital Securities, Bank of
Taiwan, Mega bank, KGI Securities, CTBC Bank and HSBC (Taiwan).
Taiwan's GreTai Securities Market declined to comment when
reached by Reuters.
The so-called formosa bond market has been growing rapidly
in Taiwan. Issuance in the first quarter of this year reached
11.8 billion yuan ($1.90 billion), compared to 1.5 billion yuan
a year ago.
($1 = 6.2030 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Michelle Chen; Editing by
Kim Coghill)