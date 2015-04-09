HONG KONG, April 9 Taiwan has picked 10 financial institutions as market makers for its offshore yuan bond market, and aims to launch a yield curve for corporate bonds in May, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Compared to Hong Kong, where a dim sum bond yield curve was created with the help of government bonds sold by China's Finance Ministry, Taiwan is only able to create one for corporate bonds due to political reasons, an official in charge of bonds at Taiwan's GreTai Securities Market said.

"The purpose to launch such a yield curve is to help assess and manage risks when buying or selling yuan bonds," the official said.

The financial institutions selected are MasterLink Securities, Taipei Fubon Bank, Yuanta Securities, SinoPac Securities, Capital Securities, Bank of Taiwan, Mega bank, KGI Securities, CTBC Bank and HSBC (Taiwan).

Taiwan's GreTai Securities Market declined to comment when reached by Reuters.

The so-called formosa bond market has been growing rapidly in Taiwan. Issuance in the first quarter of this year reached 11.8 billion yuan ($1.90 billion), compared to 1.5 billion yuan a year ago. ($1 = 6.2030 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)