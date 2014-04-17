Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd(TCS.NS)gain 1 percent after its CEO said the company expected a further rise in revenue growth in the new financial year.

Still, gains were tempered by some concerns about the IT outsourcer's January-March net profit when adjusted for other income, which came below estimates, according to some analysts. Shares had earlier fallen as much as 2.4 percent before recovering.

TCS reported other income of 4.43 billion rupees ($73.4 million) during the January-March quarter, a number that analysts point out would have been lower had it not been conducted under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

That may have boosted the net profit of 52.97 billion rupees ($879 million) TCS reported on Wednesday, according to analysts.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)