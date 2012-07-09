BANGKOK, July 9 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0148 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1354.68 -0.94% -12.900 USD/JPY 79.56 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5457 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1582.81 0.02% 0.310 US CRUDE 84.76 0.37% 0.310 DOW JONES 12772.47 -0.96% -124.20 ASIA ADRS 118.30 -1.22% -1.46 THAI STOCKS 1200.08 -0.14% -1.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro slump on growth worry after weak US jobs SE ASIA STOCKS-China-linked shares lift Singapore STOCKS TO WATCH -- ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT PCL Thailand's largest construction firm is in talks with new investors to replace Max Myanmar Group in the $50 billion Dawei project in Myanmar, an Italian-Thai unit said on Friday. MARKET NEWS > Jobs selloff erases Wall St's gains for week > Prices advance on disappointing jobs data > Euro hits two-yr lows; China data awaited > Gold extends losses to 3rd session after US data > Oil falls as tepid US jobs growth disappoints > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)