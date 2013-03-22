BANGKOK, March 22 Thailand's main stock index
fell 3 percent on Friday through psychological support
at 1,500 to a seven-week low, mainly due to forced sales on
margin accounts and worries about planned increases to required
deposits in cash balance accounts.
At 0430 GMT, the main index was down 3 percent at 1,483.95,
the lowest since Feb. 1, in active turnover of 36 billion baht.
Earlier on Friday, Stock Exchange of Thailand President
Charamporn Jotikasthira said the decline of the Thai market was
not a cause for concern, given the sharp gain since the
beginning of the year.
The exchange said in a statement it planned to raise
guarantees needed in cash balance accounts to at least 20
percent of trading value from 15 percent as part of measures to
ease volatility in the stock market.
So far this year, the main index has risen nearly 10 percent
after a 36 percent rise in 2012.
