(Updates Index, Adds stocks)

BANGKOK, Nov 14 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 1.46 percent at 985.19 at 0451 GMT on Monday, climbing at one point to 987.08, the highest since Sept. 22, in turnover of 11 billion baht ($357 million).

Stocks on the move:

COMMERCE STOCKS UP; STRONG DEMAND ON FLOODING

The commerce subindex was up 0.98 percent, led by a 7.5 percent rise to 3.14 baht in Loxley Pcl on expectations of strong demand for consumer products and other necessities because of flooding, brokers said.

Hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter Pcl rose 2.4 percent to 107.5 baht, Robinson Department Store Pcl gained 2.2 percent to 34.25 baht and Singer Thailand Pcl climbed 2.7 percent to 5.65 baht.

0455 GMT

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.80 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)