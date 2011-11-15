(Adds stocks, updates index at midsession)
BANGKOK, Nov 15 Thailand's benchmark stock
index was up 0.34 percent at 987.67 at the midsession
break on Tuesday, in turnover of 10.91 billion baht ($355
million).
Stocks on the move:
TPI POLENE PCL AROUND 3-MTH HIGHS AFTER STRONG Q3
The cement firm gained as much as 5.2 percent to 14.1 baht,
the highest since Aug. 22, after it reported a surge in
third-quarter earnings, boosted by a write-back of a 6.9 billion
baht ($244 million) provision set for a court fine in 2008.
The fine was imposed in 2007 after the company was found
guilty of stock manipulation in 2004. The Appeal Court has
overturned the guilty verdict.
The company reported a third quarter net profit of 7.43
billion baht ($242 million) against just 605 million baht
($19.7 million) in the same quarter last year.
At 0550 GMT, TPI Polene shares were up 2.99 percent at 13.80
baht.
ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT PCL DOWN AFTER Q3 LOSSES
Top builder fell 1.6 percent to 3.80 baht after it posted a
795 million baht ($25.8 million) net loss for the third quarter
against last year's 363 million baht profit due to lower
construction revenue and higher expenses, prompting downgrades.
Broker Kasikorn Securities expected the company to report a
full-year net loss of 1.72 billion baht ($56 million). The
broker rated the stock 'underperform', with a fair price of 3.35
baht.
0551 GMT
($1 = 30.765 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)