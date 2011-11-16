(Adds stocks, Updates index)

BANGKOK, Nov 16 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 0.1 percent at 986.05 at 0507 GMT on Wednesday in turnover of 9 billion baht ($292 million).

Stocks on the move:

LH FINANCIAL AT 6-WEEK HIGH; TRUE, GLOBAL UP ON MSCI ADDITIONS

Financial firm LH Financial Group Pcl gained as much as 7.8 percent to 1.39 baht, the highest since Oct. 3, as the stock will be added to the MSCI Global Small Cap Indices as of the close of Nov. 30.

Among the additions, telecomS firm True Corporation Pcl rose 3.4 percent to 3.03 baht, climbing at one point to a five-week high of 3.06 baht, and home construction material distributor Siam Global House Pcl was up 2.2 percent at 9.50 baht.

0509 GMT

($1 = 30.83 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)