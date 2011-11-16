(Adds stocks, Updates index)
BANGKOK, Nov 16 Thailand's benchmark stock
index was up 0.1 percent at 986.05 at 0507 GMT on
Wednesday in turnover of 9 billion baht ($292 million).
Stocks on the move:
LH FINANCIAL AT 6-WEEK HIGH; TRUE, GLOBAL UP ON MSCI
ADDITIONS
Financial firm LH Financial Group Pcl gained as
much as 7.8 percent to 1.39 baht, the highest since Oct. 3, as
the stock will be added to the MSCI Global Small Cap Indices as
of the close of Nov. 30.
Among the additions, telecomS firm True Corporation Pcl
rose 3.4 percent to 3.03 baht, climbing at one point
to a five-week high of 3.06 baht, and home construction material
distributor Siam Global House Pcl was up 2.2 percent
at 9.50 baht.
0509 GMT
($1 = 30.83 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)