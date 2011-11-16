(Adds stocks; Updates index)

BANGKOK, Nov 16 Thailand's benchmark stock index was unchanged at 984.91 at the midsession break on Wednesday in turnover of 9.8 billion baht ($26 million).

Stocks on the move:

BANGKOK BANK UP AFTER BUALUANG TENDER OFFER PLAN

The country's biggest bank was up 0.4 percent at 142 baht, climbing as much as 1 percent at one point, outpacing a 0.5 percent loss in the bank subindex, following its tender offer for a 56 percent owned brokerage unit.

The bank said on Tuesday it planned to buy the remaining shares it did not already own in Bualuang Securities (BLS) at a higher-than-market price of 22 baht, sending Bualuang shares 27 percent higher on Tuesday.

Bualuang shares were unchanged at 21.5 baht on Wednesday. Analysts said the acquisition boded well for the bank in the future.

"Bualuang potentially adds capability for corporate advisory and capital market business for Bangkok Bank," broker Citi said in a research note.

"This is quite similar to the model seen at Siam Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank where securities subsidiaries are wholly owned with strong ties with the banks' corporate business," it said.

The broker rated Bangkok Bank a "buy", with a target price of 195 baht.

LH FINANCIAL AT 6-WEEK HIGH; TRUE, GLOBAL UP ON MSCI ADDITIONS

Financial firm LH Financial Group Pcl gained as much as 7.8 percent to 1.39 baht, the highest since Oct. 3, as the stock will be added to the MSCI Global Small Cap Indices as of the close of Nov. 30.

Among the additions, telecomS firm True Corporation Pcl rose 3.4 percent to 3.03 baht, climbing at one point to a five-week high of 3.06 baht, and home construction material distributor Siam Global House Pcl was up 2.2 percent at 9.50 baht.

