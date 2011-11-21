(Adds stock, Updates index at midday)

BANGKOK, Nov 21 Thailand's benchmark stock index was down 0.26 percent at 981.63 at 0733 GMT on Monday.

Stocks on the move:

SAMART TELECOMS PCL AT TWO-MONTH HIGHS

The telecoms-related service firm rose as much as 3.4 percent to 12.1 baht, the highest since Sept. 12, as its win of a 1.45 billion baht ($47 million) project from the Provincial Electricity Authority of Thailand lifted its earnings outlook.

The prospect of rising domestic demand boded well for companies that focus on the domestic telecoms sectors, helping send Samart stocks more than 8 percent higher last week, brokers said.

Technical signs pointed to next resistance for the stock at 12.30 baht, then 12.50 baht, according to broker Ayudhya Securities.

0736 GMT - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.00 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)