(Adds banks)

BANGKOK, Nov 22 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 0.3 percent at 967.83 at 0438 GMT on Tuesday in turnover of 6.4 billion baht ($206 million).

Stocks on the move:

BANKS UP; MOODY'S KEEPS STABLE OUTLOOK

The bank subindex was up 0.9 percent after ratings agency Moody's Investors Service maintained a stable outlook for the Thai banking system, saying the economic impact of recent floods would probably be temporary and the fundamentals of Thai banks remained robust.

"In coming to a stable outlook, we weighed the impact of the difficult operating environment -- resulting from the recent floods -- against the broadly more positive fundamentals in the economy and banking system," Moody's analyst Karolyn Seet said in a statement.

Moody's view lifted sentiment in the sector and lured bargain-hunters. Bank stocks have fallen nearly 5 percent in the past three sessions.

But short- and long-term technical signs for banking shares remained weak, with share prices below their 5-day, 10-day, 25-day, 75-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) in the fall that started in early September, broker Phillip Securities said.

"Without strong market volume, it's difficult for banking shares to break above all the short- and long-term EMA that indicate resistance levels of bank stocks," said Sasima Hattakitnikorn, a technical analyst at Phillip Securities.

Leading the gainers, the second-largest bank, state-run Krung Thai Bank Pcl climbed 1.42 percent to 14.3 baht and Kasikornbank Pcl rose 1.38 percent to 110.5 baht.

