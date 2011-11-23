(Adds stocks, Updates index at midday)
BANGKOK, Nov 23 Thailand's benchmark stock
index was down 0.27 percent at 974.68 at the midsession
break on Wednesday in turnover of 7.7 billion baht ($247
million).
Stocks on the move:
SMALL-CAP BUILDING MATERIALS UP; CHONBURI, DEMCO LEAD
Chonburi Concrete Product Pcl rose as much as 10.5
percent to a one-month high of 2.74 baht and construction firm
Demco Pcl gained 3.4 percent to 3.68 baht, boosted by
the prospect of rebuilding work after flooding, brokers said.
Globlex Securities rated both stocks a "speculative buy'.
At the midsession break, Chonburi shares were up 5.7 percent
at 2.62 baht while Demco shares were up 2.8 percent at 3.66
baht.
0559 GMT
($1 = 31.17 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)