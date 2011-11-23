(Adds stocks, Updates index at midday)

BANGKOK, Nov 23 Thailand's benchmark stock index was down 0.27 percent at 974.68 at the midsession break on Wednesday in turnover of 7.7 billion baht ($247 million).

Stocks on the move:

SMALL-CAP BUILDING MATERIALS UP; CHONBURI, DEMCO LEAD

Chonburi Concrete Product Pcl rose as much as 10.5 percent to a one-month high of 2.74 baht and construction firm Demco Pcl gained 3.4 percent to 3.68 baht, boosted by the prospect of rebuilding work after flooding, brokers said.

Globlex Securities rated both stocks a "speculative buy'.

At the midsession break, Chonburi shares were up 5.7 percent at 2.62 baht while Demco shares were up 2.8 percent at 3.66 baht.

