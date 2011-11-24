(Adds stocks, Updates index)

BANGKOK, Nov 24 Thailand's benchmark stock index was flat at 976.92 at 0851 GMT on Thursday in turnover of 7.88 million baht.

Stocks on the move:

CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PCL AT 12-WEEK HIGH

The food manufacturer rose for a second day, adding as much as 2.5 percent to 31 baht, the highest since Sept. 1, as investors selectively bought shares that could benefit from a pick-up in demand after flooding in the country.

Broker Thanachart Securities rated the stock a "speculative buy", with technical signs pointing to a rise to 31 baht, then 32.50 baht, it said in a research note.

At 0746 GMT, the stock was up 0.97 percent at 30.4 baht. It was the second most actively traded share by turnover at 471 million baht ($15.06 million), with around 15.43 million shares traded.

THAICOM PCL AT 10-WEEK HIGHS

The satellite operator gained nearly 3 percent to 10.6 baht, the highest since Sept. 13, on expectations that it would report profits for the fourth quarter and full year 2011.

Broker Phillip Securities rated the stock a 'buy', with a target price of 13.7 baht, projecting a 2011 net profit of 117 million baht ($3.74 million). Thaicom has suffered net losses in the past three years.

"We remain upbeat on Thaicom as iPSTAR revenue should see stellar growth. In the fourth quarter, Thaicom would also start realising revenues from iPSTAR services in Australia and Malaysia, which would drive utilisation rates higher," it said.

At 0749 GMT, the stock was up 0.97 percent at 10.4 baht, with 14.09 million shares traded worth 147.5 million baht ($4.72 million).

