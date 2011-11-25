(Adds Khonburi Sugar, Updates index)

BANGKOK, Nov 25 Thailand's benchmark stock index was down 0.43 percent at 976.25 at the midsession break on Friday in turnover of 6.2 billion baht ($198.27 million).

Stocks on the move:

KHONBURI SUGAR PCL JUMPS AFTER RESULTS

The sugar miller jumped as much as 6.7 percent to a 10-week high of 11.1 baht after it reported a net profit of 801 million baht ($25.62 million) for its 2011 year ended September, almost five times higher than last year.

The miller said the strong results were due to higher cane production and lower operating costs. It announced an interim dividend of 0.42 baht.

At 0712 GMT, the stock was up 5.8 percent at 11 baht, with 6.72 million shares traded, 3.16 times its 30-day average of 2.13 million shares.

Brokers have recently included Khonburi among their top picks, citing the limited impact of flooding on its sugarcane plantations and its good earnings outlook.

