(Adds Ch Karnchang, Updates index)

Nov 29 Thailand's benchmark stock index was up 0.7 percent at 990.87 at the midsession break on Tuesday in turnover of 8.5 billion baht ($272 million).

Stocks on the move:

CH KARNCHANG PCL UP; HOPES FOR LAO DAM EARNINGS

Thailand's third-largest builder by market value climbed 2.6 percent to 7.85 baht, with 4.25 million shares traded or 0.64 times its 30-day average.

Brokers attributed the rise to expectations of strong earnings from a hydropower dam joint venture in Laos and a listing of its power holding CK Power Ltd expected in late 2012.

Broker Kasikorn Securities rated the stock a 'buy', with a fair price of 8.4 baht.

"Large additional earnings and value from the Xayaburi run-off river hydropower project in Laos, which CK is confident will start very soon, is the key reason behind our recommendation," the broker said.

Ch Karnchang shares have risen 22 percent this month, versus a 1 percent loss for top builder Italian-Thai Development Pcl and a 10 percent rise in number two Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Pcl.

The broad Thai market has fallen 1.7 percent this month.

0705 GMT

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.29 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)