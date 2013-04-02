BANGKOK, April 2 Thailand's SET index
fell 0.4 percent to 1,543.33 by the midsession break of 0530 GMT
on Tuesday, led down by losses in large caps such as Thaicom Pcl
and Siam Cement Pcl which traded
ex-dividend.
About 8.5 million shares changed hands, 49 percent of the
full-day average over the past 30 sessions.
Caution ahead of the Bank of Thailand's interest rate
meeting on Wednesday would keep the market rangebound while
buying orders from domestic funds would remain supportive,
brokers said.
"Foreign capital direction will remain unclear as some
foreign investors will await the MPC meeting result," Maybank
Kim Eng Securities said in a report.
"However, new capital from Trigger funds that entered the
market since last week will help limit the SET downside," the
broker said.
Technically, the index could touch 1,525 after breaching
1,550 level, said a strategist at broker Krungsri Securities.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0559 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1543.33 -0.4% -6.220
SET 100 INDEX 2272.82 -0.33% -7.560
SET 50 INDEX 1014.88 -0.24% -2.470
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1011 -0.38% -3.900
SET ENERGY 20702.5 -0.15% -32.030
SET BANK 596.67 0.32% 1.880
SET TELECOMS 215.24 -0.93% -2.030
SET PROPERTY 345.73 -1.19% -4.160
SET FINANCE 1801.01 -1.02% -18.520
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 8450488 23874770 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)