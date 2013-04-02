BANGKOK, April 2 Thailand's SET index fell 0.4 percent to 1,543.33 by the midsession break of 0530 GMT on Tuesday, led down by losses in large caps such as Thaicom Pcl and Siam Cement Pcl which traded ex-dividend. About 8.5 million shares changed hands, 49 percent of the full-day average over the past 30 sessions. Caution ahead of the Bank of Thailand's interest rate meeting on Wednesday would keep the market rangebound while buying orders from domestic funds would remain supportive, brokers said. "Foreign capital direction will remain unclear as some foreign investors will await the MPC meeting result," Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report. "However, new capital from Trigger funds that entered the market since last week will help limit the SET downside," the broker said. Technically, the index could touch 1,525 after breaching 1,550 level, said a strategist at broker Krungsri Securities. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0559 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1543.33 -0.4% -6.220 SET 100 INDEX 2272.82 -0.33% -7.560 SET 50 INDEX 1014.88 -0.24% -2.470 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1011 -0.38% -3.900 SET ENERGY 20702.5 -0.15% -32.030 SET BANK 596.67 0.32% 1.880 SET TELECOMS 215.24 -0.93% -2.030 SET PROPERTY 345.73 -1.19% -4.160 SET FINANCE 1801.01 -1.02% -18.520 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 8450488 23874770 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand Basu)