BANGKOK, April 3 Thailand's benchmark SET index
was down 0.14 percent at 1,548.33 at 0410 GMT, after
market players cashed in on early gains in shares of large cap
energy companies ahead of the Bank of Thailand's
interest rate decision.
Investors remained on the sidelines, as the market saw light
trading volume with about 4.4 million shares changing hands, 26
percent of the full day average over the past 30 sessions.
Thailand's central bank is likely to leave interest rates on
hold for a fourth straight meeting which is due later in the
day.
Trading is likely to continue to be volatile thanks to
speculation about the interest rate. However, a return of
foreign capital on Tuesday would bolster sentiment, with the
index likely testing 1,560 on the day, broker Maybank Kim Eng
Securities said in a note on Wednesday.
Analysts expected fund outflows from Malaysia's equities and
bond markets in the near term on election-related concerns.
"There should be a bit of buying interest in blue chips and
large caps in ASEAN in a short term due to unwinding activities
in Malaysia's stocks and bonds," senior strategist Wikij
Tirawannarat at Bualuang Securities wrote in a research note.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0418 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1548.34 -0.14% -2.200
SET 100 INDEX 2283.71 -0.12% -2.640
SET 50 INDEX 1021.74 -0.01% -0.150
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1020.8 0.11% 1.100
SET ENERGY 20966.13 0.12% 24.920
SET BANK 602.26 0.65% 3.890
SET TELECOMS 216.04 -0.79% -1.710
SET PROPERTY 341.33 -0.89% -3.050
SET FINANCE 1791.97 -0.72% -12.970
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 5386827 18228981 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)