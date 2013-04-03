BANGKOK, April 3 Thailand's benchmark SET index was down 0.14 percent at 1,548.33 at 0410 GMT, after market players cashed in on early gains in shares of large cap energy companies ahead of the Bank of Thailand's interest rate decision. Investors remained on the sidelines, as the market saw light trading volume with about 4.4 million shares changing hands, 26 percent of the full day average over the past 30 sessions. Thailand's central bank is likely to leave interest rates on hold for a fourth straight meeting which is due later in the day. Trading is likely to continue to be volatile thanks to speculation about the interest rate. However, a return of foreign capital on Tuesday would bolster sentiment, with the index likely testing 1,560 on the day, broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a note on Wednesday. Analysts expected fund outflows from Malaysia's equities and bond markets in the near term on election-related concerns. "There should be a bit of buying interest in blue chips and large caps in ASEAN in a short term due to unwinding activities in Malaysia's stocks and bonds," senior strategist Wikij Tirawannarat at Bualuang Securities wrote in a research note. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0418 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1548.34 -0.14% -2.200 SET 100 INDEX 2283.71 -0.12% -2.640 SET 50 INDEX 1021.74 -0.01% -0.150 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1020.8 0.11% 1.100 SET ENERGY 20966.13 0.12% 24.920 SET BANK 602.26 0.65% 3.890 SET TELECOMS 216.04 -0.79% -1.710 SET PROPERTY 341.33 -0.89% -3.050 SET FINANCE 1791.97 -0.72% -12.970 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 5386827 18228981 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)