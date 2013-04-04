BANGKOK, April 4 Thailand's share market skidded
to an almost two-week low as investors worried about an upcoming
ruling on Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's assets that might
force her out of office.
The benchmark SET index was down 1.8 percent at
1,494.18 by 0435 GMT. The index hit an intraday low of 1,480.41,
the lowest in nearly two weeks, breaching key support levels for
the day.
Other Southeast Asian stock markets edged slightly lower,
though by less than Bangkok, after weak U.S. data stoked concern
that a closely followed American jobs report later in the week
would signal slowing U.S. growth.
Thailand's National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is
investigating possible inconsistencies in Yingluck's declaration
of assets involving a 30 million baht ($1.02 million) loan she
gave to a company run by her husband.
"Most investors will await the result of the 30 million baht
loan case against Prime Minister Yingluck ..., which will
significantly impact investor confidence," Maybank Kim Eng
Securities said in a note on the market.
Selling was broad-based and was led by banking and
telecom shares.
Broker Krungsri Securities said the index's fall below 1,530
indicated further downside risk to 1,500 or 1,495.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0418 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1490.33 -1.99% -30.190
SET 100 INDEX 2199.84 -1.95% -43.670
SET 50 INDEX 986.72 -1.79% -17.950
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 984.2 -1.71% -17.100
SET ENERGY 20321.5 -1.35% -278.580
SET BANK 583.47 -1.9% -11.290
SET TELECOMS 205.57 -1.96% -4.100
SET PROPERTY 319.51 -3.49% -11.540
SET FINANCE 1688.02 -3.28% -57.320
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 6662848 19286803 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 29.365 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Shri Navaratnam)