BANGKOK, April 9 Thailand's main stock index
fell almost 1 percent to a two-week low of 1,478.29 on
Tuesday as the baht hit another 16-year high against the dollar,
raising concern about exports and possible measures by the
authorities to hold the currency down.
Weakness in tourist sector stocks also played a part,
dealers said, although volume in general was low.
Currency traders said the baht was being driven up
by investors borrowing yen cheaply and looking for
higher-yielding assets in Thailand.
"It seemed to be a combination of a strong baht and a
catch-up play. I think the early selling also reflected weakness
in Southeast Asia yesterday when the Thai market was closed,"
said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura
Securities. Monday was a public holiday in Thailand.
Broker KGI Securities advised investors to avoid
tourism-related stocks after bird flu cases in China.
Among underperformers, shares in airport operator Airports
of Thailand Pcl dropped nearly 4 percent to 111.5 baht
while hotel group Minor International Pcl lost 2.7
percent to 21.6 baht.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0412 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1480.35 -0.62% -9.180
SET 100 INDEX 2180.05 -0.63% -13.840
SET 50 INDEX 976.36 -0.62% -6.120
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 970.1 -0.37% -3.600
SET ENERGY 20252.85 0.14% 27.580
SET BANK 576.34 -1.23% -7.160
SET TELECOMS 205.39 -0.63% -1.310
SET PROPERTY 318.83 -0.74% -2.380
SET FINANCE 1728.58 -0.25% -4.370
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 4462509 12197207 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Alan
Raybould)