BANGKOK, April 9 Thailand's main stock index fell almost 1 percent to a two-week low of 1,478.29 on Tuesday as the baht hit another 16-year high against the dollar, raising concern about exports and possible measures by the authorities to hold the currency down. Weakness in tourist sector stocks also played a part, dealers said, although volume in general was low. Currency traders said the baht was being driven up by investors borrowing yen cheaply and looking for higher-yielding assets in Thailand. "It seemed to be a combination of a strong baht and a catch-up play. I think the early selling also reflected weakness in Southeast Asia yesterday when the Thai market was closed," said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, a strategist at Capital Nomura Securities. Monday was a public holiday in Thailand. Broker KGI Securities advised investors to avoid tourism-related stocks after bird flu cases in China. Among underperformers, shares in airport operator Airports of Thailand Pcl dropped nearly 4 percent to 111.5 baht while hotel group Minor International Pcl lost 2.7 percent to 21.6 baht. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0412 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1480.35 -0.62% -9.180 SET 100 INDEX 2180.05 -0.63% -13.840 SET 50 INDEX 976.36 -0.62% -6.120 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 970.1 -0.37% -3.600 SET ENERGY 20252.85 0.14% 27.580 SET BANK 576.34 -1.23% -7.160 SET TELECOMS 205.39 -0.63% -1.310 SET PROPERTY 318.83 -0.74% -2.380 SET FINANCE 1728.58 -0.25% -4.370 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 4462509 12197207 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Alan Raybould)