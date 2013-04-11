BANGKOK, April 11 Thailand's SET index
was up 1.4 percent at 1,509.80 at the mid-session break of 0530
GMT in a holiday-thinned trade and amid bargain-hunting in
dividend-yielding stocks.
Telecommunications companies were among the major movers,
with mobile phone operators Advanced Info Service Pcl
and Shin Corp Pcl both gaining over 2 percent.
About 4.8 million shares changed hands in the morning
session, 28 percent of a full day average over the past 30
sessions. Broker Phillip Securities expects possible
profit-taking around 1,518 level.
"In the run-up to long Songkran holiday, amid uncertainty in
the Korean peninsular and concerns over possible baht measures,
the market may be vulnerable to profit-taking to limit risk
exposure ahead of the long weekend holiday," it said.
The exchange will be closed on April 15-16 for holidays,
resuming on April 17.
Among bright spots, the telecoms subindex climbed
2.4 percent, led by a 3 percent gain in shares of mobile phone
operator Advanced Info Service. Shares of the company were at
244 baht after rallying almost 5 percent over the past two
sessions.
Broker KGI Securities maintained its 'neutral' rating on the
stock, with a target price of 260 baht, reflecting high dividend
returns outweighing weak earnings growth.
"We expect earnings growth to decline in the second quarter,
underpinned by higher costs from the 3G rollout. The dividend
yield remains the only attraction for investing in Advanced Info
Service at 4.6 percent in 2013," it said in a report.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0611 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1509.8 1.31% 19.550
SET 100 INDEX 2227.83 1.34% 29.490
SET 50 INDEX 996.8 1.22% 12.030
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 993.4 0.95% 9.300
SET ENERGY 20540.44 0.55% 112.000
SET BANK 579.68 1.54% 8.780
SET TELECOMS 217.35 2.43% 5.160
SET PROPERTY 334.59 2.82% 9.170
SET FINANCE 1758.9 2.31% 39.760
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 4765704 23610589 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)