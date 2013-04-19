U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
BANGKOK, April 19 Thailand's main SET index gained almost 1 percent, outpacing most other Southeast Asian stocks, as banks gained after strong quarterly results and as BTS Group Holdings PCL's infrastructure fund surged on debut. Large cap banks such as Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and Kasikornbank Pcl gained. Siam jumped 3 percent after it reported a higher-than-expected January-March earnings while Kasikornbank rose 1 percent ahead of its earnings release expected later in the day. Caution over possible measures on a strong baht by Thai authorities kept investors on the sidelines, said CIMB Securities analyst Teerawut Kanniphakul. "The strong baht seems to be among market factors. Overall, the index should continue to hold well above 1,500 level as investors stick with defensive plays," he said. The exchange saw 4.6 million shares change hands so far on the day, less than a third of the full-day average over the past 30 sessions. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0506 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1538.4 0.56% 8.640 SET 100 INDEX 2269.37 0.56% 12.620 SET 50 INDEX 1013.34 0.45% 4.510 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1008.6 0.15% 1.500 SET ENERGY 20328.61 0.12% 24.160 SET BANK 581.32 1.02% 5.870 SET TELECOMS 236.16 -0.04% -0.100 SET PROPERTY 343.59 1.56% 5.290 SET FINANCE 1835.56 1.62% 29.220 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 4638473 25036216 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
April 5 Australian shares ticked up modestly on Wednesday, supported by gains in material and energy stocks amid a backdrop of cautious trade before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
