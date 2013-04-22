BANGKOK, April 22 Thai main index was up
0.7 percent to hover near a three-week high by midday, outpacing
most other stocks in Southeast Asia, as banks gained
after strong quarterly earnings, but concerns about possible
fund-raising hit large-cap CP All Pcl.
"Most Thai banks reported better-than-expected first quarter
results and should lead to strong sentiment ahead of
non-financial reporting to start very soon," KGI Securities
analyst Rakpong Chaisuparakul wrote in a daily report.
Among bright spots, shares in industrial conglomerate Siam
Cement Pcl jumped 4.3 percent to a three-week high of
482 baht ahead of its quarterly results due this week.
Broker KGI said it expected Siam Cement to post a 26 percent
rise in January-March earnings due to improvement in all
segments.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0610 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1556.76 0.73% 11.300
SET 100 INDEX 2298.53 0.78% 17.860
SET 50 INDEX 1026.11 0.76% 7.750
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1023.1 0.59% 6.000
SET ENERGY 20328.13 -0.59% -120.880
SET BANK 601.01 2.18% 12.840
SET TELECOMS 233.02 -0.15% -0.360
SET PROPERTY 351.01 1.34% 4.640
SET FINANCE 1836.57 0.35% 6.390
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 5376550 30968230 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)