BANGKOK, April 29 Thai stocks edged slightly
higher at midday, in line with most Southeast Asian stocks, amid
selective buying in small caps such as United Securities Pcl
, boosted by hopes of a stake sale, but energy shares
fell along with weak oil prices.
Shares in brokerage firm United Securities surged 25 percent
after last week's 27 percent rally amid market talks about a
stake sale by major shareholder UOB Kay Hian Securities
(Thailand) Pcl, a brokerage source told Reuters.
Among decliners, shares in the biggest energy firm PTT Pcl
fell nearly 1 percent while top petrochemical firm PTT
Global Chemical Pcl lost 1.7 percent.
Technical signs pointed to an uptrend of the main SET index
with key resistance lying at 1,600 level, Sasima Hattakitnikorn,
technical analyst at broker Phillip Securities, said.
Analysts expect selective buying in an earnings season
although caution over the global outlook remains.
"While the SET index should rise, its momentum will not be
very strong as some investors are waiting for a handful of
global macro factors this week," KGI Securities' Rakpong
Chaisuparakul wrote in a daily research note.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0606 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1583.71 0.05% 0.780
SET 100 INDEX 2342.04 0.09% 2.030
SET 50 INDEX 1045.58 0.07% 0.760
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1046.1 0.26% 2.700
SET ENERGY 20573.27 0.05% 9.320
SET BANK 602.64 0% 0.030
SET TELECOMS 240.8 0.37% 0.880
SET PROPERTY 361.78 0.04% 0.160
SET FINANCE 1951.66 1.11% 21.450
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 6858953 21807505 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn
in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob)