BANGKOK, May 7 Thailand's benchmark SET index
was up 0.6 percent at 0437 GMT amid selective buying in
large caps such as PTT Global Chemical Pcl and
Advanced Info Service Pcl ahead of their quarterly
earnings later in the day.
Market sentiment was generally positive in line with broader
Asia. Traders expected a near-term correction around
1,600 partly due to selling pressure by domestic funds that will
be liquidated when an index target is hit.
"Investors should look to take profits beyond 1,600. The
index may not be able to hold firmly there partly because of a
set of selling orders by trigger funds," broker Tisco Securities
said in its daily report.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0437 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1588.24 0.59% 9.290
SET 100 INDEX 2348.69 0.7% 16.360
SET 50 INDEX 1050.84 0.78% 8.140
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1053.2 0.91% 9.500
SET ENERGY 20961.8 0.18% 37.690
SET BANK 601.96 0.82% 4.870
SET TELECOMS 241.72 0.17% 0.410
SET PROPERTY 356.19 0.32% 1.130
SET FINANCE 2005.16 1.17% 23.190
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 2898230 16988398 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anand
Basu)