BANGKOK, May 13 Thailand's main SET index
was down 0.4 percent at 0459 GMT as investors took
profits in recent gainers such as Thai Airways International Pcl
, though trading was broadly subdued as officials meet
to discuss the baht's strength.
Traders expect the market to be range-bound later in the
day, as they await the outcome of the meeting and a possible
impact on Thai monetary policies.
"In the short term, stocks expected to report impressive
first-quarter earnings are still interesting," Maybank Kim Eng
Securities said in a daily report.
Thai Airways shares fell 1.6 percent, erasing earlier gains
that sent its shares to their highest since June 2011 after the
national carrier reported a 58 percent rise in quarterly net
profit.
Among outperformers, shares in Bumrungrad Hospital Pcl
gained almost 1 percent after the hospital firm reported
higher first-quarter earnings due to good operating margins.
Listed firms are due to release their January-March earnings
by this week.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0459 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1616.42 -0.37% -6.060
SET 100 INDEX 2391.93 -0.45% -10.760
SET 50 INDEX 1071.15 -0.46% -4.980
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1075.4 -0.48% -5.200
SET ENERGY 21621.03 -0.4% -86.360
SET BANK 606.64 -0.56% -3.430
SET TELECOMS 254.6 -1.68% -4.340
SET PROPERTY 363.09 -0.03% -0.100
SET FINANCE 2008.41 -0.3% -6.110
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 5787490 17878055 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)