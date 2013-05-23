BANGKOK, May 23 Thailand's main SET index
was down 1.6 percent at midday, underperforming others
in Southeast Asia, as investors cashed in on recently rallying
shares ahead of a three-day weekend and the central bank's
policy rate review next week.
Sentiment was broadly weak on worries in Asia about a
reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus. Local brokers said the Thai
stock market also saw some technical-led selling after the SET
index failed to rally pass a psychological level of 1,650.
The SET index was at 1,605.12, its lowest level since May 7.
"Any rebound will be limited after U.S. Federal Reserve
chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated his dovish view in his
testimony to Congress yesterday ... interest rate decision and
baht measures next Wednesday remain key internal factors to
watch," broker Phillip Securities said in a report.
Among losers, shares in Kasikornbank Pcl dropped
3.2 percent. Airports of Thailand Pcl slid 3.2 percent
to 164.5 baht. It hit a record high of 173.5 baht on Monday
boosted by strong quarterly results.
The Thai stock market is shut on Friday, and will reopen on
Monday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0559 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1605.12 -1.6% -26.150
SET 100 INDEX 2371.11 -1.81% -43.730
SET 50 INDEX 1062.31 -1.79% -19.380
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1060 -1.99% -21.500
SET ENERGY 21318.98 -1.73% -376.090
SET BANK 594.18 -2.2% -13.350
SET TELECOMS 260.59 -1.39% -3.660
SET PROPERTY 358.37 -1.62% -5.890
SET FINANCE 2101.37 -1.11% -23.590
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 5316111 34119198 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil
Nair)