BANGKOK, May 23 Thailand's benchmark SET index
fell as much as 3 percent in afternoon session, joining
Asian and global shares on concerns over the future of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus and weak Chinese factory
data.
Index heavyweight energy and banking shares
came under heavy selling pressure, with Siam Commercial Bank Pcl
and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl each
sliding more than 3 percent.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0747 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1593.48 -2.32% -37.790
SET 100 INDEX 2354.5 -2.5% -60.340
SET 50 INDEX 1055.38 -2.43% -26.310
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1052.4 -2.69% -29.100
SET ENERGY 21150.42 -2.51% -544.650
SET BANK 589.38 -2.99% -18.150
SET TELECOMS 260.52 -1.41% -3.730
SET PROPERTY 354.68 -2.63% -9.580
SET FINANCE 2079.1 -2.16% -45.860
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 7994703 46973352 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil
Nair)