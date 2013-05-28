BRIEF-Firstfund Q1 earnings per share C$0.00
BANGKOK, May 28 Thai stocks edged up, paring Monday's losses, led by property shares such as Land & Houses Pcl, amid expectations the central bank would cut a policy rate on Wednesday. Weaker-than-expected factory data for April, released earlier in the day, increased the chances of a rate cut, economists said. "If the MPC cuts the rate by 50 basis points, we expect high profit taking on long-term bonds, the baht to weaken and high foreign capital to flow back into the stock market," broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report. The SET index was expected to rise to 1,610 later in the day, it said. The index was up 0.8 percent at 1,606. 1122 am (0421 GMT) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0413 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1607.6 0.91% 14.500 SET 100 INDEX 2373.28 0.92% 21.570 SET 50 INDEX 1062.97 0.9% 9.470 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1062.4 1.23% 12.900 SET ENERGY 21349.94 0.27% 56.760 SET BANK 587.57 0.72% 4.180 SET TELECOMS 263.32 1.69% 4.380 SET PROPERTY 356.72 1.32% 4.630 SET FINANCE 2132.47 1.35% 28.390 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 3258983 16166581 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
May 31 Australian shares are likely to edge lower on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street which retreated due to falling oil prices. Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Tuesday, on signs of resurgent crude output in Libya adding to an already saturated global oil market. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,718,a 0.11-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zeal