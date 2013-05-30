BANGKOK, May 30 The Thai main SET index
was at a three-week low at midday on Thursday, with banking
shares under selling pressure amid caution at commercial
banks over interest rate direction after the central bank's rate
cut.
Leading the losers were large cap banks such as Siam
Commercial Bank Pcl, Kasikornbank Pcl and
Bangkok Bank Pcl.
Bangkok Bank was reviewing its interest rates after the Bank
of Thailand's rate cut, president Chartsiri Sophonpanich said
late on Wednesday.
The broader market was weak, in line with global equities
amid worries that the United States may curb its monetary
stimulus programme earlier than expected.
Technically, the main index could fall to 1,582 later in the
day, Phillip Securities said in a report. The index was at
1,583.84, falling at one point to 1,581.68, the lowest since May
7.
"The overall market picture is quite fragile ... Concerns
about U.S. QE exit continued to be used as an excuse to take
profits," the broker said.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0545 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1583.84 -1.11% -17.770
SET 100 INDEX 2333.86 -1.28% -30.340
SET 50 INDEX 1044.71 -1.31% -13.880
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1041.1 -1.33% -14.000
SET ENERGY 21057.21 -1.37% -293.370
SET BANK 567.15 -1.93% -11.160
SET TELECOMS 259.54 -0.9% -2.350
SET PROPERTY 350.85 -0.48% -1.680
SET FINANCE 2152.01 -0.35% -7.650
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 4769249 28824967 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)