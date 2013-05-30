BANGKOK, May 30 The Thai main SET index was at a three-week low at midday on Thursday, with banking shares under selling pressure amid caution at commercial banks over interest rate direction after the central bank's rate cut. Leading the losers were large cap banks such as Siam Commercial Bank Pcl, Kasikornbank Pcl and Bangkok Bank Pcl. Bangkok Bank was reviewing its interest rates after the Bank of Thailand's rate cut, president Chartsiri Sophonpanich said late on Wednesday. The broader market was weak, in line with global equities amid worries that the United States may curb its monetary stimulus programme earlier than expected. Technically, the main index could fall to 1,582 later in the day, Phillip Securities said in a report. The index was at 1,583.84, falling at one point to 1,581.68, the lowest since May 7. "The overall market picture is quite fragile ... Concerns about U.S. QE exit continued to be used as an excuse to take profits," the broker said. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0545 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1583.84 -1.11% -17.770 SET 100 INDEX 2333.86 -1.28% -30.340 SET 50 INDEX 1044.71 -1.31% -13.880 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1041.1 -1.33% -14.000 SET ENERGY 21057.21 -1.37% -293.370 SET BANK 567.15 -1.93% -11.160 SET TELECOMS 259.54 -0.9% -2.350 SET PROPERTY 350.85 -0.48% -1.680 SET FINANCE 2152.01 -0.35% -7.650 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 4769249 28824967 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)