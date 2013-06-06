BANGKOK, June 6 Thailand's benchmark SET index
fell almost 2 percent, breaking below the key 1,500-mark
at 0526 GMT amid doubts about quantitative easing tapering off
in the United States.
Recent gainers such as aviation and telecoms shares were
among the biggest losers. Shares in Thai Airways International
Pcl slipped 4 percent, Airports of Thailand Pcl
dropped 3 percent and True Corp Pcl fell 5
percent.
"Thai stocks should remain highly volatile on Thursday.
Global backdrops were negative as U.S. stocks closed down
sharply following a higher degree of investor confusion about
QE," said broker KGI Securities in a report.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0526 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1496.66 -1.71% -26.000
SET 100 INDEX 2208.59 -1.56% -35.100
SET 50 INDEX 991.95 -1.36% -13.700
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 988.9 -1.1% -11.000
SET ENERGY 20246.06 -0.77% -156.550
SET BANK 545.54 -1.22% -6.760
SET TELECOMS 242.59 -1.12% -2.740
SET PROPERTY 319.88 -3.04% -10.020
SET FINANCE 1963.43 -3.55% -72.300
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 7236998 35553140 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)