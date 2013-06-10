BANGKOK, June 10 Thai stocks gained 1.1 percent
as last week's beaten-down shares such as Airports of Thailand
Pcl regained some lost ground, but broad buying
interest remained light amid foreign fund outflows.
The benchmark SET index was at 1,532.96 at midday,
coming off an intra-day high of 1,539.35. Trading volume was
down at 0.3 times the full-day average over the past 30
sessions.
It lost nearly 3 percent last week, in line with others in
Southeast Asia.
Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it expects foreign
capital outflows to continue on better-than-estimated U.S.
employment numbers, which has increased the possibility that the
Federal Reserve will end its quantitative easing programme.
"The unwinding of the U.S. dollar carry trade remained high
in the markets of Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines," it
said in a report on Monday.
Foreign investors sold shares for a fifth session on Friday
worth a net 3.6 billion baht ($117.53 million), with net shorts
in the index futures for a seventh day by 1,773 contracts and
net selling for a third day in bonds worth 6.7 billion baht,
reflecting continuous capital outflow, it said.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0603 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1532.96 1.1% 16.720
SET 100 INDEX 2266.46 1.08% 24.210
SET 50 INDEX 1017.32 0.99% 9.930
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1017.9 1.1% 11.100
SET ENERGY 20960.53 0.98% 203.680
SET BANK 555.6 1% 5.490
SET TELECOMS 247.33 0.57% 1.410
SET PROPERTY 327.51 2.01% 6.450
SET FINANCE 1991.75 2.28% 44.390
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 3114675 20265460 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 30.63 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)