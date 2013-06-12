BANGKOK, June 12 Thai stocks edged slightly higher in the afternoon session on Wednesday as recently battered large caps such as Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl rebounded amid technical-led buying. The benchmark SET index was up 0.06 percent after a 5 percent drop on Tuesday to 1,452.63. That was near a 200-day moving average of 1,440, which set the stage for some short-term rebound, said broker Phillip Securities. "For investment strategy, the 1440 +/- level could present a buying opportunity to bet on a rebound but investors should limit equity holdings to 25 percent of the short-term portfolio," the broker said. The SET50 index and the SET100 index, both tracking Thai blue chip firms, were up 0.3 percent and 0.25 percent, respectively. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0808 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG SET INDEX 1453.53 0.06% 0.900 SET 100 INDEX 2148.93 0.25% 5.290 SET 50 INDEX 965.61 0.3% 2.880 SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 964.4 1.25% 11.900 SET ENERGY 20092.84 0.02% 4.280 SET BANK 518 -0.57% -2.990 SET TELECOMS 228.26 -1.48% -3.420 SET PROPERTY 305.87 0.57% 1.730 SET FINANCE 1862.96 -1.27% -23.960 VOLUME TURNOVER SET TRADING VOLUME 5982070 44632743 X1000 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Supriya Kurane)