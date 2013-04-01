BANGKOK, April 1 Thailand's main SET index
retreated 0.4 percent to 1,554.50 at the midday break on
Monday, led down by energy stocks such as PTT Pcl and
PTT Exploration and Production Pcl as oil prices eased
after Chinese data.
The index is expected to move in a range of 1,550-1,570
later in the day, broker Phillip Securities said.
"The downside appears limited as buying orders from the
newly launched trigger funds should lend support to the market,"
the broker said.
Twelve trigger funds worth a combined 19.2 billion baht
($656 million) were expected in April, according to traders. The
funds are liquidated when an index target is hit and are popular
with retail investors in Bangkok.
($1 = 29.285 baht)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0642 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
SET INDEX 1554.5 -0.42% -6.560
SET 100 INDEX 2288.85 -0.46% -10.540
SET 50 INDEX 1020.75 -0.41% -4.170
SET 50 INDEX FUTURES<0#S50:> 1017.2 -0.52% -5.300
SET ENERGY 20801.04 -0.83% -173.760
SET BANK 598.23 0.06% 0.370
SET TELECOMS 217.78 -1.35% -2.970
SET PROPERTY 352.1 -1.19% -4.230
SET FINANCE 1817.87 -0.17% -3.130
VOLUME TURNOVER
SET TRADING VOLUME 5216764 21977488 X1000
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Eric
Meijer)