BANGKOK, July 25 Thailand's benchmark SET index unofficially closed down 2.98 percent at 1,456.68, the lowest in more than a week, on Thursday as caution about domestic political development spurred late selling.

Traders said investors looked forward to a parliamentary session next month, which will consider some key bills including an amnesty bill. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)