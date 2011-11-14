BANGKOK, Nov 14 Thai stocks may rise on Monday, helped by positive sentiment elsewhere in Asia, but caution remained over the slowing domestic economy after widespread flooding, which could hit corporate earnings in the short term.

"The market will probably follow directions from overseas stocks. It may be a volatile session, overall, thanks to concerns about the floods and uncertainties remain about issues in Italy and Greece," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities.

The benchmark SET index rose 0.3 percent to 970.97 on Friday, helped by selective buying in big caps such as Siam Cement. Retail investors led the way with 1.26 billion baht ($41 million) of net buying, stock exchange data showed.

The market reported foreign outflows of 1.5 billion baht ($48.7 million) on the day, the bourse said.

Asia Plus's Therdsak pegged resistance for the main index at 985, with support at 950.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.77 percent by 0234 GMT.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Ratchaburi Electicity Generating Holding Pcl

The company posted a 1.95 percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 1.23 billion baht.

- Big C Supercenter Pcl

The hypermarket operator told the exchange it has set a share price for a rights offering at 77 baht per share.

Big C shares closed at 105 baht on Friday.

