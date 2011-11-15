BANGKOK, Nov 15 Thai stocks are expected to follow other Asian stocks lower on Tuesday, with weak corporate earnings also helping to trigger selling in the local market, brokers said.

The benchmark SET index rose 1.4 percent to 984.28 on Monday, led by commodities-related stocks and selective buying in shares expected to benefit from rising demand after flooding.

Petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl rose 1.2 percent and top cement maker Siam Cement Pcl gained 0.93 percent.

The market reported foreign inflows of 1.6 billion Thai baht ($52 million) on the day, the bourse said.

"Weak external markets will continue to influence the direction of the local market. The weaker-than-expected results of certain sectors will be another negative factor," said Chai Chirasevenupraphund, strategist at Capital Nomura Securities.

"We still think selective buying by foreign investors and domestic institutions will help limit losses," he said.

He pegged support for the main index at 973 and 970.

Asian shares fell on Tuesday as a rise in euro zone bond yields reflected lingering doubts about the ability of politicians in Italy and Greece to push through painful reforms to resolve their debt crises and win back market confidence.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 percent, tracking a drop in global equity markets the previous day.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Land & Houses Pcl

Thailand's biggest home builder posted a 14 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Monday, mainly due to higher revenue from housing sales, but it was below market expectations.

- Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl

The power producer said on Monday it planned to spend 12 billion baht ($390 million) next year on continuing investments and new ventures, including power plants for Myanmar's Dawei project.

