BANGKOK, Nov 16 Thai stocks may move narrowly on Wednesday as stronger-than-expected data on the U.S. economy helped revive investment appetite but concerns about the euro zone debt crisis should limit any gains.

On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index edged up 0.07 percent to 984.97 in a choppy session, helped by selective buying in stocks with good dividend returns such as mobile phone firm Advanced Info Service Pcl.

The market reported foreign inflows of 1.68 billion baht ($54.6 million) on the day, the bourse said.

"It may continue to be a volatile session today. Any rise or fall will be limited. The U.S. economic data is a positive factor globally," said Globlex Securities analyst Chakkrit Charoenmethachai.

Resistance for the main index was seen at 992, with support at 982 and 977, he said.

Asian shares struggled on Wednesday as signs that rising borrowing costs were affecting AAA-rated France stirred fears that even core euro zone members may not escape contagion from the region's debt crisis.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.55 percent by 0206 GMT.

