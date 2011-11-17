BANGKOK, Nov 17 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Thursday as Asian shares are pulled lower by concern about the debt crisis in Europe, prompting short-term investors to take quick profits, brokers said.

The benchmark SET index climbed 1.23 percent to 997.11 on Wednesday, with retail punters scooping up shares in late trading, buying a net 2 billion baht ($65 million) on the day, stock exchange data showed.

The market reported net foreign selling of 2.5 billion baht ($81 million).

Financial firm LH Financial Group Pcl and telecoms firm True Corporation Pcl each gained over 6 percent as they are among stocks that will be added to the MSCI Global Small Cap Indices as of the close on Nov. 30.

Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand), pegged support for the main index at 990 and 985, with resistance at 1,000 and 1,005.

"The market should be weak today because of unfavourable sentiment from overseas stock markets. More selling pressure is likely around the index level of 1,000," he said.

Asian shares and the euro fell further on Thursday as doubts deepened about Europe's ability to stop its sovereign debt crisis from spinning out of control, with the region's biggest countries split over the European Central Bank's buying of bonds.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.83 percent by 0201 GMT.

Click for cumulative trading value for investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0202 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1236.91 -1.66% -20.900 USD/JPY 77.04 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9896 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1759.14 -0.18% -3.150 US CRUDE 101.93 -0.64% -0.660 DOW JONES 11905.59 -1.58% -190.57 ASIA ADRS 115.57 -1.87% -2.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall Street falls, eyes banking contagion > Brent crude slips more than $1 to $110.75/bbl > Euro weighed by contagion worries; Aussie eyes parity > Euro zone fears, stock losses boost bonds > Gold steady; euro zone contagion fear weighs - For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.83 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Editing by Alan Raybould)