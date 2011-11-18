BANGKOK, Nov 18 Thai stocks are expected
to fall on Friday in line with Asian stocks elsewhere as
intensifying funding difficulties in Europe continued to dog
financial markets, with weaker global oil prices likely to
further depress Thailand's big energy shares.
The benchmark SET index fell 0.37 percent to 993.38
on Thursday as commodities-related stocks pulled lower following
a slip in oil prices, with PTT Global Chemical Pcl
dropping 1.8 percent.
The market reported net foreign selling of 891 million baht
($29 million).
Technical trading would dominate the market, brokers said.
KTB Securities (Thailand) expected support for the main index at
970, then 950 and 940, with resistance seen in the region of
1,000, it said in a research note.
"The European debt issue will weigh on sentiment and a fall
in oil prices will add to selling pressure on energy shares.
Investors should hold cash or focus on short-term trading and
take profits around 1,000," said OSK Securities (Thailand).
Asian shares fell for a fourth day in a row and the dollar
firmed on Friday as Spanish borrowing costs hit an unsustainable
level and premiums for dollar funds rose further.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 1.6 percent by 0218 GMT.
- Thai Oil Pcl
The country's biggest refiner expects better performance in
2012, when it will have no plant shutdowns and rising output
from its Paraxylene Max project (Px Max), managing strategic
planner Pattaralada Sa-Ngasang told reporters.
($1 = 30.865 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan;
Editing by Alan Raybould)