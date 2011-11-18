BANGKOK, Nov 18 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Friday in line with Asian stocks elsewhere as intensifying funding difficulties in Europe continued to dog financial markets, with weaker global oil prices likely to further depress Thailand's big energy shares.

The benchmark SET index fell 0.37 percent to 993.38 on Thursday as commodities-related stocks pulled lower following a slip in oil prices, with PTT Global Chemical Pcl dropping 1.8 percent.

The market reported net foreign selling of 891 million baht ($29 million).

Technical trading would dominate the market, brokers said. KTB Securities (Thailand) expected support for the main index at 970, then 950 and 940, with resistance seen in the region of 1,000, it said in a research note.

"The European debt issue will weigh on sentiment and a fall in oil prices will add to selling pressure on energy shares. Investors should hold cash or focus on short-term trading and take profits around 1,000," said OSK Securities (Thailand).

Asian shares fell for a fourth day in a row and the dollar firmed on Friday as Spanish borrowing costs hit an unsustainable level and premiums for dollar funds rose further.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.6 percent by 0218 GMT.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1216.13 -1.68% -20.780 USD/JPY 76.99 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9619 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1715.59 -0.33% -5.600 US CRUDE 98.32 -0.51% -0.500 DOW JONES 11770.73 -1.13% -134.86 ASIA ADRS 114.16 -1.22% -1.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Euro zone, technicals unnerve Wall Street > Oil falls nearly 4 percent on profit taking > Dollar holds firm as bank funding worries grow > Bonds up on stock losses, possible budget cuts > Spot silver falls more than 2 pct to one-month low

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Thai Oil Pcl

The country's biggest refiner expects better performance in 2012, when it will have no plant shutdowns and rising output from its Paraxylene Max project (Px Max), managing strategic planner Pattaralada Sa-Ngasang told reporters.

($1 = 30.865 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Editing by Alan Raybould)